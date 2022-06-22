Anupamaa major spoiler: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer TV show Anupamaa is getting interesting day by day. Well, a major drama happened in Anupamaa in the last couple of days. Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah and her baby's life had been threatened due to an accident. Barkha slipped and mistakenly pushed Kinjal. Anuj, Anupamaa and the rest of the family members were super worried about Kinjal and her baby. Vanraj is super furious with the mishap. And now, it looks like Vanraj's anger and hatred will be creating differences between Anu and Anuj. Also Read - Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah to Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar: These 7 TV actors quit their popular shows and left everyone shocked

Vanraj to blame Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey, blaming Anupamaa for not being responsible enough when Kinjal had a fall. Vanraj will taunt Anupamaa and also get into an argument with Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna. Vanraj creates a major drama after Kinjal's fall. Vanraj thinks that ever since Anupamaa got married in a rich household like Kapadias, she has changed. He will point out that till the time Anupamaa was a bahu of a middle-class household, she was careful about everything. However, after marrying rich, she cannot take care of her responsibilities.

Vanraj to create differences between MaAn?

Anuj has been very cordial with Vanraj and the Shah's despite the tantrums that they have been throwing Anupamaa's way. However, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj agreeing with Barkha that Kinjal should be sent home. Kinjal and the baby, both are fine. And after Vanraj's drama, Kinjal requests to stay with Anupamaa. Vanraj relents. However, Barkha will ask Anupamaa to let Kinjal go home. Anuj will agree with her. Anuj is very angry with Vanraj for blaming Anupamaa, who had been guilt-ridden about the incident. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Anuj asking Anupamaa to stop defending Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey and stay away from the Shah family for some days. However, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly will take a stand saying she won't let the kids suffer and distance herself just because the elders are fighting.

Well, it seems Barkha used Vanraj's anger and hatred to create a difference between Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa.