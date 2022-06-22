Anupamaa MAJOR SPOILER: Will Vanraj's hatred, anger to create major differences between Anu-Anuj?

Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT! Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) blames Anu (Rupali Ganguly) for Kinjal's mishap. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is furious with Vanraj. Barkha will use the opportunity to create differences between MaAm.