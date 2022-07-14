Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anu and Anuj bring their adopted daughter home; Kapadias and Shahs in shock

For a while now, Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts. Starring Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa, Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia and Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah - the show is high in popularity. All the stars are loved for their roles or not but they sure are popular. Anuj and Anupamaa are married and now it is time to welcome a new member to their family. Remember the girl named Anu who impressed them with their dancing? Well, they have now adopted her. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses lookalike will leave you CONFUSED!

as Anupamaa, as Anuj Kapadia bring little Anu home

In today's episode, we shall see Anuj Kapadia bringing little Anu home. As she enters, she calls Anupamaa 'mumma' and her happiness sees no bounds. But it is the Kapadias who are in a state of shock. Anuj and Anupamaa did not inform anyone about their decision of adopting a child and that has left everyone in shock. Further, even the Shahs are in shock. Also Read - From Taapsee Pannu to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood divas who EXPOSED Bollywood with remarks over gender bias and pay disparity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SB ?️ (@_starsxempire_)

MaAn fans are the happiest

Even though the family members are stunned with the entry of little Anu, MaAn fans are super excited to see Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia becoming parents. They are loving the happy family moments shared by the trio. Check out the reactions below: Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show new season: Here's when Kapil, Krushna Abhishek and co will return; new artists to join [Read Deets]

BB / Adhik their reaction to Choti Anu’s introduction… I wanted to spruce it up a bit so here it goes. #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia The shock of this bro-sis duo ⚡️???? pic.twitter.com/gYipVr1Y3Q — ❽⑧ (@kimkwon889496) July 14, 2022

Anupamaa phle hi teen bacchon ki MAA hai Choti Anu se khoon ka koi rishta nahi hai fir bhi Anupamaa itni happy aur exited hai jaise unki khud ki beti ho ❤️? Aisi feeling aa rahi hai Jaise Choti anu hostel main thi ab ghar aa gai hai ?#RupaliGanguly #Anupamaa #ChotiAnu pic.twitter.com/74DFtSlrkt — Monika (@MonikabhartiMo1) July 14, 2022

We bet, a new drama is soon going to unfold in the Kapadia and Shah families. What are your thoughts?