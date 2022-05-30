Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anu and Anuj Kapadia all set to embrace parenthood? Deet here

TV show Anupamaa which airs on Star Plus is currently among the most viewed shows. Headlines by Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna - the show is being loved for its progressive storyline. Anupamaa who suffered a failed marriage decided to give love a second chance and got married to Anuj Kapadia. The past few days were all about their wedding celebrations. From mehendi to saat pheras - they had it all. And they went on a honeymoon too. Well, looks like it's time for another chapter to unfold in their lives. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Anupamaa: Top 5 TV shows that have been consistently ruling TRP charts in 2022

The precap

As per the precap of today's episode, we see aka Anuj and aka Anu paying a visit to an orphanage. Anuj Kapadia who has been an orphan talks about kids who are lucky to have a family. Soon we see a small girl dancing on stage. She is an orphan. Given Anu's love for dancing, she praises the little girl. And here comes the surprise. When Anuj Kapadia asks the little girl what's her name, she says Anu. This leaves Anuj and Anupamaa pleasantly shocked. Also Read - Anupamaa: Adhik Mehta is the new entrant in Rupali Ganguly’s show; will play this character’s boyfriend

Anu and Anuj to adopt? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie — 11 TV shows with 'expecting mothers' making fans wonder if this is 'Mass Pregnancy' season on ITV

So does this mean that Anuj and Anupamaa are going to adopt this little girl and embrace parenthood? The hint lies when we see Kinjal saying that Anupamaa will surely become a mother again. Check out the promo below:

Well, it remains to be seen if Anu and Anuj decide to become parents so soon after marriage. Also, it would be interesting to see how Vanraj and Baa will react to this decision of Anupamaa. Both of them were against Anupamaa's second marriage and this decision of adopting a child together will definitely leave them shocked. Only if Anu and Anuj decide on adoption that is. Watch this space for more updates.