Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anu faints as Anuj gives an expensive gift; Barkha HUMILIATES Shah family

Rupali Gangu, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey's TV serial Anupamaa is among the HIT shows of recent times. Fans are in love with the storyline and how Anupamaa's character has progressed in it. Gaurav Khanna's entry as Anuj Kapadia added the needed tadka to the story. Now, Anu and Anuj are married and are leading a happy life together. But, of course, there are issues. The latest spoiler is about Shah family getting humiliated by Barkha.

Barkha stops the Shah family from entering the party

Anuj and Anupamaa have entered their new home and they have organised a house-warming party. Anupamaa has invited the Shah family to be a part of it. Even Vanraj is invited. Kavya insists that he comes to the party. As they reach the party, they are stopped by the guards. However, Anupamaa comes to the rescue. She takes a stand against Barkha and sides with the Shah family. However, Baa accuses Anupamaa for the humiliation they suffered.

Anuj's expensive gift to Anupamaa

Amidst all the drama, the romance between Anu and Anuj is still intact. The hubby has got an expensive gift for his wife. Anuj gives a beautiful necklace to Anupamaa but it's cost is something that leaves her frazzled. The necklace is worth Rs 80 lakh and Anu literally faints listening to the cost. She then states that she cannot wear the necklace as it won't suit her middle-class neck. But Anuj talks to her and convincing her to wear it.

Well, the show is deifinitely getting exciting each day and it will be very interesting to see how Anu and Anuj keeping their wedding intact despite all the hurdles they are facing. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife to get to know more updates from the same.