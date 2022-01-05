Anupamaa MAJOR Twist: Anu worried over Vanraj's EVIL plans; Anuj regrets expressing his love

Anupamaa starring , , , Aneri Vajani, and others is ruling the TRP charts and how. Fans are in love with the show. With every new twist, fans are falling in love with the show's central character. With the entry of Malvika, we are witnessing a lot more drama in Anupamaa. And the upcoming episodes, we shall witness more of entertainment. Malvika and Vanraj's business collaboration is going to bring a twist. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna gets labelled 'Bholuram' by MaAn fans; writer includes it in show's script

Vanika Teamwork is going to held its first meeting and Vanraj will prepare a presentation with full enthusiasm. But Malvika will ask Anuj to present. Anuj is a good businessman and he will nail it in the presentation. Vanraj will feel disheartened with this. Even though he will praise Anuj for his presentation skills, inside he will be mighty pissed. Anupamaa who is a part of the meeting with sense Vanraj's changed behaviour. She will see Vanraj fidgeting with his pen and Anupamaa will know that some evil plan is going on in his head. She will get all worried for Malvika and Anuj as she knows Vanraj very well.

On the other hand, Anuj will express regret as he opened his heart out to Anupamaa post Christmas party. He will feel that Anupamaa is angry with him and will think why did he make that move. Meanwhile, GK will ask Anupamaa if she loves Anuj and she will say yes. However, she will mention that she needs to first strengthen her bond with Malvika and only then she can express her love to Anuj.