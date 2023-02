Television show Anupamaa enjoys an ardent fan following. It is the number one show currently and fans simply cannot get over Anupamaa. The story is about a woman who knows how to stand up for herself. She fought with an abusive husband and moved on to lead a better life. The show is headlined by Rupali Ganguly and has Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. The latest track of Anupamaa is about Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) fighting for their daughter Chhoti Anu from Maya who is supposedly her biological mother. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – TOP 7 TV shows that went from tasting HIGH to brutal low after upsetting fans

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see aka Anupamaa showcasing sympathy and empathy with Maya while Anuj will be hell-bent on exposing her secret. aka Anuj has learnt something very shocking about Maya and he is making plans to expose her secret in front of everyone. Meanwhile, Chhoti Anu's birthday is here. Anupamaa will do everything to make it special. Even if it means baking a cake along with Maya and getting her different gifts. Maya is living in Kapadia house. Anupamaa has given her an ultimatum of 15 days. She has to persuade Chhoti Anu to go with her and leave the Kapadias. If she fails to do so, Anupamaa and Anuj will legally adopt Chhoti Anu. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin suffers another blow; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain spots in TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows list

Amidst all this drama, tension is building up between Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. He is not okay with Anupamaa making decisions through her heart. He is against Maya and wasn't onboard with the idea of letting her stay in the house. Anupamaa is emotional as she too is a mother. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's THIS remark about Sumbul Touqeer leaves fans curious, Virat-Pakhi of GHKKPM termed 'criminals' and more

