The TV show Anupamaa has everyone's heart. The show headlined by Rupali Ganguly has stars like Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and others in leading roles. Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts and it is at the top of the most popular TV shows list. Fans are always eager to know what is going to happen in upcoming episodes. Well, Anupamaa fans are in for a treat as some major twists and turns will be seen in the top show.

As per reports, all the drama unfolding inside the Shah house will have a direct impact on the Kapadia house. As Anupamaa will stay busy with Pakhi and Adhik's drama, she will fail to pay attention on chotti Anu. This will leave Anuj playes by mighty pissed and he will cut himself off from all the Shahs. He will reportedly lose his trust in Anupamaa and there will be major drama unfolding inside the house.

Further, Pakhi will confess to a big lie. She has accused Adhik of pushing her and injuring her. Being a father, Vanraj loses his cool but later on Pakhi confesses that it was an accident. He did not intentionally push her and that leaves everyone in the Shah family shocked. Vanraj is furious and how with this. Adhik has decided to take a divorce and move away from Pakhi. Meanwhile, Kavya announces that she is pregnant.

Is it time for Anupamaa to start concentrating on life with Anuj Kapadia? Is Anuj Kapadia right in taking a stand against the Shahs? Tweet to us and let us know.