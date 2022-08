Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show Anupamaa’s current track has grabbed everyone’s attention. A few days ago, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) met with an accident and had fallen from a mountain. While Vanraj recovered, Anuj went into a coma. After speaking to the doctor, Anupamaa gets Anuj home, and everyone is preparing to celebrate Janmashtami and Anuj’s birthday (according to Tithi). But, Barkha and have some other plans. They want to throw Anu and Choti Anu out of the house and accuse her of trying to kill Anuj with the help of Vanraj. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jaineeraj Rajpurohit to Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora: TV actors who replaced OG stars and WHY!

Anupamaa always makes it to the headlines in the TV news. Recently, Star Plus has shared a promo of the upcoming episode in which Barkha and Anu are having a big fight. At the end of the promo, we get to see Anuj speak, and say, 'Sach kya hai, main jaanta hu.' Check out the promo below…

Guzarte waqt ke saath, kya behtar ho rahe hain Anuj ke halaat? Kya Janmashtami par khud Anuj kholenge us haadse ka raaz? Dekhiye,#Anupama, kal raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.@sudhanshu1974 @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna @aneri_vajani pic.twitter.com/W5rAfxxznL — StarPlus (@StarPlus) August 23, 2022

Well, it will be interesting to watch what twists and turns the makers will get in the upcoming episodes.

The audience was not happy with the tracks that the makers were showing in the past few weeks. However, now again, the show is getting interesting and viewers are intrigued to know what will happen next.

A few weeks ago, Anupamaa was also in the news for the wrong reason due to Paras Kalnawat’s ousted from the show. Paras played the role of Samar in the show, and as he wanted to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the makers of Anupamaa terminated his contract. Paras had opened up about it in multiple interviews and made shocking revelations about the show and his co-stars.