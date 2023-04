Who does not know Anupamaa? Rajan Shahi's show has gained maximum reach and has a massive fan following. The show headlined by Rupali Ganguly has been at the top of the TRP charts for ages now. Rarely another show has matched upto its TRPs. Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj Kapadia, Sudhanshu Pandey plays Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma is Kavya and more in Anupamaa. The current track is about Anupamaa struggling to move on as Anuj Kapadia has left her. It is because of Chhoti Anu that Anuj decided to leave Anupamaa forever. She is gathering the broken pieces and is trying to begin a new life. Well, will she have a company of a new star? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Will Anuj and Anupamaa be able to get out of the trap set by Vanraj and Maaya?

A new entry in 's show Anupamaa?

As reported by Telly Chakkar, child artist Mahi Soni is going to enter Anupamaa. The details of her character have not been revealed as yet but it has been reported that she is going to play a pivotal role in the show. Mahi Soni has been a part of shows like Tanali Rama and more. Well, one wonders if her entry will bring a massive change in the track of Anupamaa. She has been suffering a lot, especially when it comes to kids. Anupamaa first faced backlash from her kids Toshu and Pakhi, then Chhoti Anu decided to leave her and go with her biological child Maya. First aka Vanraj left her and then aka Anuj. Anupamaa has just been suffering in her relationships. She now needs a massive change as she has to focus on herself. Will Mahi Soni's entry bring about the change?

Rupali Ganguly's birthday celebrations

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly recently celebrated her birthday. She expressed gratitude for all the warm wishes that came her way. She even celebrated her special day with the team of Anupamaa. She had a cake-cutting ceremony with the team. All her co-stars like Ashlesha, Jaswir Kaur and others made social media posts to wish the diva.

Rupali Ganguly played the role of Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. It was yeasrs after the show that she was approached to be Anupamaa in Rajan Shahi's show. It has changed her life completely and she is the most popular TV star in the industry as of now.