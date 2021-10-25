The TV show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguli along with (Anuj Kapadia), Sudhanshu Panday (Vanraj Shah), (Kavya) amongst others, promises some big twists in the coming days. After a massive face-off with Baa, Anupamaa has decided to leave the house where she has got no love, respect or support. She has been criticized and insulted for everything she does and she has finally realised, ‘ab bus’. While team Anupamaa (Kinjal, Samar, Nandini, Pakhi, Babuji and Mamaji) are in shock, no one has been able to convince her otherwise. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia and Vanraj aka Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey don’t see eye-to-eye on the sets of Rupali Ganguly’s show [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

While this is a good move for Anupamaa since she will now be able to live life on her on terms and work towards achieving her goals with increased freedom, there is also a chance where she will get closer to Anuj. While so far Anuj and Anupamaa had maintained that they will be just business partners, their friendship has already taken over their bond, with the latest that happened during the Dusshera dandiya. Anu took a stand for Anuj, not as just her business partner but as her friend as well. Also Read - Anupamaa major twist: Anuj Kapadia to get drunk and confess his love for Anu in front of Vanraj?

Now, in a major twist, Anupamaa will learn all about Anuj’s feelings for her. Right from how he crushed on her during college, to him almost coming to propose to her, to his not getting married since he still harbours feelings for Anupamaa. However, will it be Anuj who will confess his feelings? More so, when he decided to never talk about it, and only mentioned the same to Vanraj Shah when both were in a drunken state? Will it be Devika to will reveal the secret? She has been getting frustrated with all that is happening in Anuj and Anupamaa’s lives and wants to put an end to their pain and loneliness. Will she tell Babuji and GK, who will then join forces and bring Anuj and Anupamaa together? All this and more awaits the audience in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna get goofy on Bachpan Ka Pyaar and make us root for MaAn