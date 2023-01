The TV show Anupamaa is now known to all. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey are in the supporting roles. The chemistry between Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna is loved by all. Sudhanshu Pande plays Vanraj, Anupamaa's ex-husband. Now, as Anupamaa is concentrating on her life with Anuj Kapadia, Vanraj is having trouble taking care of his Shah parivaar. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Anupamaa; Top TV shows where mystery child track kept the TRPs soaring

Vanraj feels horrible; aka Anu- aka Anuj have their sweet moments.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Vanraj feeling like a complete loser. His son Toshu is in financial trouble and Shahs have to sell Baa's gold to help him through it. Vanraj is feeling emotionally low as he is unable to take care of his family. On the other hand, Anupamaa has decided to now concentrate on her life with Anuj and their adopted daughter chhoti Anu. They spend quality time with chhoti Anu and strengthen their bond. Baa comes to her saying that she is not a good mother as she isn't helping her son Toshu. However, Anupamaa gives it back to her. Baa curses Anupamaa that she won't have a happy life with her family.

Anupmaa show has been toping the TRP charts for a long time now and all this drama unfolding between Shahs and Kapadias keep the audiences hooked to it. While other shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and more are trying their best to beat Anupamaa on TRP charts, but everything in vain. Let's see what happens next in Anupamaa. Will the show get more interesting? Wait and watch!