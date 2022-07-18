Anupamaa is currently touted to be the best show on Indian Television currently. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others have become pretty popular thanks to the show. Anu and Anuj Kapadia are married and now they have even adopted a daughter. They have named her Anu. While they are over the moon with this new entry into their lives, Shahs and Kapadias have severe problems. Vanraj, Baa and others schooled Anupamaa over her decision of adopting a girl. Also Read - Anupamaa's Alpana Buch, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Niyati Joshi, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's Shubhaavi Choksey and more HOTTEST on-screen mothers-in-law

Upcoming twists in Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode of the show starring , , , we will see that Kinjal would insist that she would go for her sonography test only with Anupamaa. That's when Vanraj jumps in to taunt Anupamaa. He would question her about how will she manage the responsibilities of a daughter and a grandchild. He also questions Kinjal about whether Anupamaa will make time for her baby leaving her in a doubt.

On the other hand, Toshu too will be upset with Anupamaa. He would say that he does not support her decision of adopting a child. He says that he is going to be a father himself and does not have time to take care of a sister. However, Pakhi and Samar would be in support of Anupamaa.

Here's how netizens reacted to the whole drama

As the precap hit internet, netizens are unhappy with Vanraj stressing out Kinjal with such questions.

But he never realizes it falls back in him only, if he stresses out Kinjal , its gonna affect his grand child, in attempt of making Anu feel guilty or poisoning others mind he ends up making Anu stronger and digs his own grave as ever.#Anupamaa https://t.co/mlK6CnVk8B — ?Shweta? (@SSA110205) July 18, 2022

I wonder what drama will crop up when Anupamaa gets pregnant very good example for the society that how an ideal husband takes care of the pregnant wife and pregnancy at later age which is possible in this advanced era,hint was given on holi day #Anupamaa — CHAARMED ONE (@ChaarmedO) July 18, 2022

