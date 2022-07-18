Anupamaa is currently touted to be the best show on Indian Television currently. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and others have become pretty popular thanks to the show. Anu and Anuj Kapadia are married and now they have even adopted a daughter. They have named her Anu. While they are over the moon with this new entry into their lives, Shahs and Kapadias have severe problems. Vanraj, Baa and others schooled Anupamaa over her decision of adopting a girl. Also Read - Anupamaa's Alpana Buch, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Niyati Joshi, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2's Shubhaavi Choksey and more HOTTEST on-screen mothers-in-law
Upcoming twists in Anupamaa
In the upcoming episode of the show starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, we will see that Kinjal would insist that she would go for her sonography test only with Anupamaa. That's when Vanraj jumps in to taunt Anupamaa. He would question her about how will she manage the responsibilities of a daughter and a grandchild. He also questions Kinjal about whether Anupamaa will make time for her baby leaving her in a doubt. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Shivangi Joshi fans slam channel as biased after her rumoured elimination [Read Tweets]
On the other hand, Toshu too will be upset with Anupamaa. He would say that he does not support her decision of adopting a child. He says that he is going to be a father himself and does not have time to take care of a sister. However, Pakhi and Samar would be in support of Anupamaa. Also Read - Madalsa Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Sargun Mehta and other married actresses who are in no hurry to have kids [View Pics]
Here's how netizens reacted to the whole drama
As the precap hit internet, netizens are unhappy with Vanraj stressing out Kinjal with such questions.
