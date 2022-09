Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa produced by Rajan Shahi is one of the most talked about shows. It is ruling the TRP charts for a long time. The show was loved by all because of its progressive storyline. It showed Anupamaa moving out of her toxic marriage and finding love again. However, now, netizens do not seem to be very happy with the plot. Anupamaa juggling between Shahs and Kapadias is something fans are not convinced with. In the recent episodes, we saw Anupamaa and Vanraj turning into grandparents as Kinjal delivered a baby. Anupamaa and Vanraj (the ex-husband played by Sudhanshu Pandey) recently performed the Dada-Dadi ritual and netizens are disappointed. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhka Jaa 10: Urfi Javed praises ex Paras Kalnawat's performance; the former Anupamaa star reacts

On social media, fans of Anupamaa are bashing the writers of the show. They are stating that when Vanraj's wife Kavya is there why did Anupamaa take part in Dada-Dadi ceremony? It is disrespect towards Kavya. Also, fans are furious as Anupamaa did not take any action against Baa who kept restraining chotti Anu from meeting the newborn. Chotti Anu is the adopted child of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia played by and Baa seems to have a problem with her. Fans are now asking Anupamaa to grow a spine and stand up for her daughter. Check out a few tweets below:

Dada dadi ko rasm karni hai toh Kavya should have sat with ?, nahi?

Anu could have sat separately with CA. Kya pagalpan hai yeh??? ???

And Baa is getting worse day by day. When will she get her due?

Aaj toh dimaag he satak gaya!#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn — KanShubs (@KanShubs) September 8, 2022

Chhoti Anu has more spine thn Anupama ? CA stood for Anupama and defended her so many times but Anupama Devi ji couldn't even do that much for HER ADOPTED DAUGHTER ! Dadi banne ke Khushi me magn ha bilkul ??? #Anupamaa — ???????????• (@sobtian_pushp) September 8, 2022

JUSTICE FOR CHHOTI DADI She has right to perform ritual too....!! She has rights on Kinjal's baby too....!!#Anupamaa || #AnujKapadia || #MaAn pic.twitter.com/iF4Cv8eblC — ?????? ??????? (@Betitle_) September 8, 2022

Why is it problematic to see V and #Anupamaa sitting together doing the Dada Dadi ritual, when we haven't had brain surgeries? BECAUSE DIVORCED AND REMARRIED, remember? They aren't supposed to do couple things. Well at least decent people who aren't shameless don't do that. — ? (@Main_Khamakha) September 8, 2022

It looks like the makers of Anupamaa have got themselves some negative feedback with the latest track. Netizens are also feeling bad for Anuj Kapadia who is still recovering from his injuries. He is now shown as insecure who simply wants to be by the side of Anupamaa as she deals with the Shahs.