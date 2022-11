Anupamaa has been one of the biggest successes for Indian TV in recent times. While Rupali Ganguly was always known for her acting chops, her stardom after Anupamaa is on a global level. Many have credited Anupamaa maker Rajan Shahi for the super success of the show. Talking about it, he told Bollywood Life, "I think I have always wanted to be an underdog. You can be a talented actor, writer, creative or director but it is nothing if you do not get right platform. I believe I have got good platforms," he said. In his career, he has given breaks to actors like Neha Sargam, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mona Vasu, Mona Singh, Hina Khan, Sara Khan, Parul Chauhan and others.

Rajan Shahi has had a long-standing association with Rupali Ganguly. "She made her TV debut with the show Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. She was very keen to come back with a good show. I was very sure that I needed strong actors who had seen life. I had worked with Sudhanshu Pandey in a show for Mahesh Bhatt," he says. The maker has known them for quite some time.

Gaurav Khanna has attained new-found stardom after the show. Fans are absolutely crazy about the charm of Anuj Kapadia. Rajan Shahi says, "Gaurav Khanna did not get his due. This is what I feel. This industry has a cruel way to write off people. The actors and writers have both done a brilliant job for Anupamaa."

He says that he feels proud when he sees people around him doing well, even if they have moved on. "My company has given breaks to many actors, writers, directors and creatives. For me, they were like uncut diamonds. I feel their success is my success," he said.