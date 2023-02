Anupamaa is being widely on social media ever since there is a hint of a separation track of MaAn. On the show, we are seeing that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is too busy with the Shah household. Her son Toshu is paralysed and she is there to look after him. Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is happy to have his wife back home, as everything is functioning like a well-oiled machine. The bickering too has reduced. But in the middle of this, her relationship with Anuj is suffering. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) is busy caring for Chotti Anu, their adopted daughter. While the drama is okay, people want MaAn to be together at the soonest. Also Read - Here's how Ranbir Kapoor REACTED to invasion of Alia Bhatt’s privacy in his absence

A source told us, "There is no surety till how long this track will go on. But it is highly unlikely that will continue for a long time. Makers do not have long-term plans for such kind of things. If fans do not like this, it will end soon." Also, we will see the entry of Maya's boyfriend in the coming days. Anupamaa will be seen fighting for the marital bliss of Anuj and her. Of late, we have seen that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa have had narrow margins between them. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Javed Akhtar dismisses Kangana Ranaut's praise for his comment in Pakistan, Ranbir Kapoor finalised for Sourav Ganguly biopic and more

The leading lady of the show, Rupali Ganguly has been seen at multiple events in town. "Well, everything runs smoothly. She finishes work in advance or adjusts time if there is such a schedule. This is not at all an issue if prior intimation is given. Everyone is happy to see her popularity." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor roasts media outlet over Bollywood's bad phase citing the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan [Watch Video]