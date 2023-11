Anupamaa: Malti Devi is the new challenge in Anu's (Rupali Ganguly) life. The Guru Maa (Apara Mehta) has her vamp mode on, and she is considering herself a saas of Anu after learning the truth about being Anuj Kapadia's(Gaurav Khanna) mom. Malti Devi is seen making evil plans against Anupamaa, and this time she went way beyond that by using Choti Anu as her tool. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how Malti Devi tries to instigate Choti Anu on her annual day that Anupamaa is busy and has her dad there for. Anu comes to know that Malti Devi has hid the truth of Choti Abu's annual function in the school, and she runs to attend it. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa grabs top spot on TRP chart; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stable despite leap

Meanwhile, the announcement is made that Anupamaa couldn't make it to the school event. Now it will be interesting to see if both Anuj and Anu make it to the annual sports day of Choti Anu. And if yes, Malti Devi will get exposed in front of her son, Anuj Kapadia, who hasn't yet acknowledged her as his mom.

M sorry to say this but isnt it funny.... Yeah saara girna padna chot lagna choti Anu ke time hi kyun aata hai ?? ?????#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn https://t.co/pyUPI50Xiz — Dr_Dip (@MaanDips19) November 8, 2023

The look here that he gave to Maalti Deviji ? when Dimpy said to #Anupamaa, " Jab aapki Gmaa n humey aapke khilaf bhadkaya tha toh ...."#AnujKapadia is a hard nut to crack for Malti Deviji . Keep trying, but try honestly, not with some hidden agenda against Anupamaa !! pic.twitter.com/1W1dtFXT5S — Be Positive (@vibha510) November 7, 2023

#Anupamaa this is not the time to be helpless, u ve to forget for a while that's Anuj's mom, she is playing with ur child's life, this will affect Choti when she grow up. Please for Choti's sake, don't mind if it affect her equation wit Anuj, Anuj should be aware of MD's doings. pic.twitter.com/8htSfdkQKE — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) November 8, 2023

This time, even Anu will not sympathise with Malti Devi, as she crossed all her boundaries, and will throw her out of the Kapadia mansion. Anu has been noticing the instigation that Malti Devi is doing against her by suing her family members, but she still chooses to give her the benefit of the doubt. But after Choti Anu's incident, she will not forgive Guru Maa and throw her out.