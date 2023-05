Anupamaa: Ever since Malti Devi has made an entry in the show, there is a lot of speculation of she being a mother of Anuj Kapadia, as there is a strong connection of the she being a dancer and Anuj had presented ghungroo to Anupamaa on his first meeting and said that it was his mom’s who gave him birth, and now one connection the fans have found out while watching the show and that almost confirms that Guru Maa Malti Devi is Anuj’s birth mother, excited Anu meets Malti Devi in her Gurukul and she gives her the gift that is a handwork handkerchief which she refuses to accept and she is seen using the hand work handkerchief and fans are connecting the dots of the same when Anuj also has a habit of using handwork handkerchiefs. Also Read - Anupamaa 12th May upcoming twist: Anu's dream to go to America comes true; will she be able to break through all the shackles this time?

Is anupama giving lectures on maa relationship to Malti Devi ? I didn't watched the episode, so just asking.#Anupamaa https://t.co/H9Bj31a1kX — Tannu (@abner_678) May 13, 2023

Remember, once Anuj said that he knew how to embroidery on handkerchief.

So,what if #AnujKapadia is connected with Gmaa ?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/gtmS6l7S9K — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 13, 2023

If makers are thinking gurumaa to make anuj maa, I am afraid now... anu will be siding with gurumaa as she has maa in her name and maa galat nahi hoti...?? Anuj trauma and his pain of being abandoned will be again sidelined ??#AnujKapadia #Anupamaa — Slp_thoughts (@slp_thoughts) May 13, 2023

Well, this can be a mere coincidence, but fans are eagerly waiting to see if there is a strong connection between Anuj and Guru Maa. While Anupamaa has accepted to fly to America in Guti Maa's Gurukul and live there for three long years, and on the same hand, we see Anuj messaging Samar that he will be attending his and Dimple's wedding, will Abu this time again not be able to go to America, or will the makers plan a leap and make MAan meet because that is definitely the most awaited one?