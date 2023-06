Maya (Chhavi Pandey) is gone frantic and her love for Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) is getting worsened day after day and in the latest episode once again Maya's paagalpan was at the par, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) performed beautifully at the announcement of she becoming the heir of Gurukul by Gurumaa(Apara Mehta) at the press conference, Anuj reaches the press conference and admires his wifey like never before and this leaves Maya burn as crisp and she reaches the venue to only create a ruckus at the event. Maya begs Anupamaa to leave her and Anuj alone as says that she has got everything and she is only left with him and Choti Anu.

Guru Maa is also extremely disappointed with Anupamaa after Maya created a ruckus and asks Anu to not step back in her decision and only focus on going to America.

An awestruck husband who immensity loves ❤️ his wife and is proud of her .??

The biggest cheerleader of #Anupamaa ??#AnujKapadia, Chokra pagal thaii gayo ??? pic.twitter.com/i1LM6WUvXu — Be Positive (@vibha510) June 16, 2023

Aaj I want to say “kis mitti ki bani

Ho yaar kis mitti ki “ #Anupamaa ur husband couldn’t tolerate you going to your own kids he mistrusted u how you can be so tolerable of someone like M

N still understand him ?? seeing M touching ur husband all the time #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/QjpEJNx9lu — Priyanka Sharma (@Priyankrajeev) June 16, 2023

#Anupamaa nd #AnujKapadia nevr slapped TrashRaj or sent him 2 jail even tho he misbehaved nd created troubles in their life coz he is SH bacchon key accha pita...so plz don't expect our bolu #MaAn will slap Choti's birth mom Maya nd send her 2 Asylum which

will make Choti sad? pic.twitter.com/Tadk37Q5Od — ????? ℜ?????? (@reddyshree_) June 16, 2023

While the viewers share their opinions that Maya is digging her own grave as there were a lot of media present at the venue and they will definitely ruin her image, which will affect her later when she gets the legal custody of Choti Anu, for now in the next promo we see Anuj reaching to meet Anupamaa again and asking her if the decision to take responsibility for Maya was correct, if not, while Anu ignores him and walks away. Is this the end of MaAn? Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back at number 2; Anupamaa continues to rule charts [Check TOP 10 TV Shows]