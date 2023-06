Anupamaa has forgotten everything for a while and is enjoying her beloved son Samar’s wedding, but here comes the most difficult part of the wedding where Anu has to enter Kapadia mansion that has the board of Anupamaa Sadan written on it, but Anuj gives her courage to take that one step towards their love nest and showers flowers to welcome her and assures her that this house and he only belong to her forever and ever, while Maya, who has decided to stay calm and win over Anuj with love and not her madness, taunts Anupamaa over her bad destiny, saying that despite having everything, she lost it and today she is entering her own house as a guest. Also Read - TOP TV News of the week: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actresses Ayesha Singh-Aishwarya Sharma unfollow each other, Barsatein promo, Anupamaa and more

Anupamaa hits back at her, saying that the only good thing about destiny is that it changes, and now MaAn fans are feeling and manifesting that once Anupamaa has entered the Kapadia mansion, she shouldn’t step back, and this could be the new beginning for them. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya confesses about ruining MaAn; Vanraj falls to new lows learning about Kavya's pregnancy

She is saying, she Is in pain, she is hesitant, nervous..... & This man is giving smile ? as jasay #Anu bht Khushi ki bat bol rahe hai I didn't get it why he didn't feel her pain ??#Anupamaa #Anujkapadiya pic.twitter.com/PvjRQiChSg — Sadia_Rups (@Sadia_Rups) June 4, 2023

The way she was trying to GATHER strength n be NORMAL was heartbreaking ? why she is so innocent ?? #Anupamaa the gestures the shivering the flashbacks #RupaliGanguli #RupaliGanguly u were ? ☀️ ?… pic.twitter.com/RJK76rplAO — Priyanka Sharma (@Priyankrajeev) June 4, 2023

Watched #Anupamaa after ages. Somehow felt writers are grasping at straws. Nothing made sense anymore. When #AnujKapadia and she love each other and no misunderstandings, why is she still insecure with Maya? Why cant she go abroad as his wife? Why this dosti drama? — Shruti Ganapathy (@shrattila) June 4, 2023

Now it will be interesting to see if everything unfolds in this house and Maya gets exposed along with Barkha and Vanraj, Anuj and Anupamaa once again get reconciled and live with their beloved daughter Choti Anu, while the highlight of today’s episode was Anuj and Anupamaa’s dance at Samar and Dimpy’s wedding, and fans cannot get over their chemistry.