Television show Anupamaa produced by Rajan Shahi is at the top of its game. For more than a year now, it has been the highest TRP raking show. Beating long running shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and others - Anupamaa is keeping everyone hooked to the screens. It has Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in pivotal roles. It would be a dream for anyone actor to be a part of this show right now. Rumours had it that Mohsin Khan may enter Anupamaa. But is it true?

Is Mohsin Khan the new entry in Anupamaa?

As per a report in TellyChakkar, the rumours of Mohsin Khan entering , and 's Anupamaa are false. He may not be joining the team as he is busy with other work commitments. He was reportedly going to join Anupamaa to play a role opposite Nidhi Shah. She essays the role of Kinjal in the show. Currently, her husband Toshu is on the bed rest as he has suffered from a paralysis stroke. There is no confirmation around Mohsin Khan's entry in Anupamaa and now reports say he may not be a part of the show. Mohsin Khan has been a part of many hit shows including He played the lead opposite Shivangi Joshi and their chemistry was loved by all.

Currently, the storyline of the show is that Toshu is in paralysis state and Anupamaa has to take care of him. She keeps traveling between the Kapadia house and Shah house taking care of her responsiblities. While she stays away, Maya tries to take over her position. Maya is the biological mother of Chhoti Anu. She now wants everything that Anupamaa has including Chhoti, Anu Kapadia, house and more. She is making plans and acting accordingly.