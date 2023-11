Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has always been on the top of TRP charts. However, since a few weeks the show has been losing its TRPs. Samar's demise was a huge shock for all Anupamaa and that affected the TRPs. Ever since the death was shown, fans have been disappointed as it was very emotionally draining. The actors of the show have also said that it was very difficult to perform the scenes. Fans are clearly not happy with this death sequence. This death sequence has definitely been a problem for Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj reveals why he took a break from the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer

The show is now on the third spot on the TRP charts. The makers then planned a new entry to make up for the loss of Samar in Anupamaa and Dimpy's life. Kunwar Amarjeet Singh entered the show as a Tapish who is a social media influencer and a professional dancer. He has come as a breathe of fresh air in Anupamaa's life. Also Read - TRP Report Week 45: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new gen story fails to impress; Bigg Boss 17 threatens Anupamaa

Another character to die in Anupamaa?

Recently, there have been reports that the audience will get to see another death in the show. As per reports choti Anu's death sequence was planned and her death would be the reason for Anuj and Anupamaa's separation. Anupamaa will then go to America and start her new life without Anuj and Choti Anu. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu calls Pakhi 'Baanjh'; decides to get Dimpy married to Tapish

It was also being said that Baa would die as she is left all alone in the Shah house. Kinjal and Toshu have shifted to UK and Vanraj has gone to a rehab centre. Dimpy stays with Anupamaa and hence Baa, Bapuji are left alone. This is a big story in TV news.

But now, producer Rajan Shahi has confirmed that there will not be any deaths in the show and we will not see any actor leaving. Recently Sudhanshu Pandey revealed that he has taken a break from the show. He said that Samar's death scene affected him and he decided to go on a vacation.