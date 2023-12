The most popular Television show Anupamaa has taken a leap of five years. Anupamaa played by Rupali Ganguly has moved to America and started a new life. Meanwhile, Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna is in India taking care of their daughter Chhoti Anu. She now hates being called Chhoti and prefers being called Aadhya. There is a new entry too. Shruti has entered Anuj Kapadia's life as his best friend. She is the one who helped him to take care of Chhoti Anu when he separated from Anupamaa. In the latest episode, we got to see Anuj Kapadia and Shruti's bond and fans are already swooning over their chemistry. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aurra Bhatnagar reveals being star-struck seeing Rupali Ganguly; talks about her bond with Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa: Fans in love with Anuj and Shruti's chemistry

In the latest episode, we saw that Shruti played by Sukiriti Kandpal and Anuj Kapadia had a heart-to-heart conversation about how she helped him by being a good friend to Chhoti Anu. He spoke about his life being in shambles post Anupamaa's exit and more. Anuj and Aadhya were also seen in a playful mode around Shruti. The trio gave out a happy family vibe and fans are already adoring them. Also Read - Anupamaa: Child artist Aadhya Barot to enter as Pakhi’s daughter? Here’s the new twists and turns in the show

Check out netizens' reaction to latest Anupamaa track

Shru, AK & Aadya were giving such happy family vibes. Their chaotic energy served as the kind of freshness that the show lacked in its pre-leap era. Kyootoos ❤️#AnujKapadia #AadyaKapadia #ShrutiAhuja #GauravKhanna #AurraBhatnagarBadoni #SukirtiKandpal pic.twitter.com/pCmxBTlMWk — Kriti ? (@KriSha_2009) December 27, 2023

I really love this trio their bond?? Anuj and aadhya were in pain n shruti came in their life may be there is backstory of her life too... Anuj and Shruti are friends rather then engaged couple ...

M loving this track loving these pple❤️ ?? #anujkapadia #anupamaa pic.twitter.com/0IdDkep5Ay — ? (@cool_introvrt) December 27, 2023

If only they were in another show?

But iss show mai Shipping toh galti se bhi nahi karne mare ko DKP pa no bharosa ?

Anyways Chemistry kamal ki hai dono ki ???#AnujKapadia #AadhyaKapadia #ShrutiAhuja pic.twitter.com/R9rln5BRYY — Smiley_Khwaish (@KhwaishWish) December 27, 2023

Well, will Anuj Kapadia get married to Shruti? She has already asked about it once. It remains to be seen how the story progresses further. But given that it is the Indian daily soap, we can expect that the past will come back to haunt the present. Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia will cross paths, but when is what to be seen.

