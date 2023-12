Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting amazing responses from the audience ever since it began. But recently, the show has been going through a bad phase. Anupamaa used to be at the top of the TRP charts but now the show has dropped down. The TRPs went down ever since Samar's death track was shown. People were sad with the death shown and the way Anupamaa, Anuj were separated for some time. Hence, the makers have decided to bring in new twists and turns. Recently, we saw a promo where Anupamaa has reached the USA finally but she is all alone there. She does not have Anuj or Choti Anu there. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal reveals if she will quit the show after Rupali Ganguly starrer takes a leap

Leap in Anupamaa

The show will be taking a leap with this new change in Anupamaa's life. Recently, we saw Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra aka Kinjal and Toshu returning to the Shah house. Vanraj asks the Shahs not to keep any relationship with Anupamaa. He wants them to stay away from her. But Kinjal says that she will be celebrating Pari's birthday but the cake will be cut only if Anupamaa comes. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Anu and other family members to meet with an accident; is another character dying in the show?

Anupamaa also decides to go for Pari's birthday and Choti Anu gets jealous as she does not want to share her mother's love anymore. Nidhi aka Kinjal had recently spoken to Pinkvilla and she revealed that she returned because the makers wanted to create a backstory for the leap. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal returns to the show; shares about the twists and turns before the leap in Rupali Ganguly starrer

Muskan Bamne is quitting Anupamaa?

Today, we saw Rupali Ganguly going live on Instagram with her on-screen daughter, Asmi Deo aka Choti Anu. Rupali revealed that this was Asmi's last day on the sets. There have been reports that Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi will also be leaving the show after the leap because she does not want to play a mother on-screen. This is a big story in TV news.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Muskan Bamne has denied these rumours. She said she is very much a part of the show.