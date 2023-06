Television show Anupamaa has kept audiences glued to the screens. Led by Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa is ruling the TRP charts and how. It has been a number-one show for a long time now. However, of late, the show has been in the news for different reasons. Paras Kalnawat who played the role of Samar in the show made a claim saying that there are many people who want to quit the show. He also spoke about the 'chaotic' environment on sets. After that many like Nidhi Shah and spoke about the same and negated Paras Kalnawat's claims. Muskan Bamne who plays Pakhi also recently commented on the same and said, 'Each to their own'. The remark went viral but now she has clarified. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Is Anuj the mastermind behind Anupamaa's success?

Muskan Bamne calls Paras Kalnawat a good friend

In an interview with Etimes, Muskan Bamne stated that she was misquoted and that Paras Kalnawat is a good friend. To the portal, she said that she did not face an incident through which she can describe the environment on sets as toxic. Rather she said that she is the youngest on the set and everyone treats her like a kid. Talking about her interview, she said that she was misquoted and it portrayed her in a negative light. Mushkan said that she did not say anything negative and also mentioned that Paras Kalnawat reacted to her remarks. She said that it created issues between them. She ended by saying that she is not backstabbing anyone and that Paras is a good friend.

Earlier, Paras Kalnawat had claimed that 80 percent of the people want to quit starrer Anupamaa. He also spoke about fights on sets. Ashish Mehmotra reacted to his comments and said that he found the remarks funny. Later Paras reacted to the same and stated that he has screenshots of messages of people to prove his claim.

Why did Paras Kalnawat leave?

Paras Kalnawat used to play Samar in the show, however, he suddenly marked his exit. He went on to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but his exit from Anupamaa wasn't a smooth one. A controversy followed as it was being alleged that his contract was terminated.