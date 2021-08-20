Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts with each new episode. The show has got record breaking TRP numbers. Recently, we saw Pakhi and Anupamaa's relationship going through a rough patch in the show. Muskan Bamne who plays Rupali Ganguly's aka Anupamaa's daughter has now opened up on her off-screen bond with her. In an interview with ETimes, Muskan Bamne said that her bond with Rupali Ganguly off-screen is not that of Pakhi and Anupamaa. She said that she loves Rupali and even Rupali loves her. Muskan also mentioned that they enjoy a lot on sets. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and others shoot for the Independence day special episode – view pics

Muskan Bamne also spoke about working with Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. She said that it is very nice to be working with them and every day they have scenes and mood is always different. She also revealed what she learnt from them. Muskan said, "Small little things that enhance your character, is something that I get to learn from them every day. When they appreciate my work, I feel really great." Muskan also shared that she is completely different from Pakhi. She said that all that Anupamaa asks Pakhi to do on the show by making her understand is something that Muskan does in real life by her instinct. Muskan said that she respects everyone and doesn't raise her voice at anyone or back answer. She is from a joint family and knows how to behave.

Muskan was also asked if she always wanted to become an actor. She said that she had never thought of it but her family had been very supportive since childhood. She used to do dance shows and her grandfather's friend told him that Muskan should try acting as she is very cute. Muskan revealed that her grandfather brought her to Mumbai and shifted from Madhya Pradesh to Mumbai for her.