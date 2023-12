Muskan Bamne became a household name after ever since she joined Rajan Shahi produced TV show Anupamaa. The show also stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey and more celebs. Muskan has now quit the show after playing Pakhi for three long years. Muskan had a very layered character which she played to perfection. And now, the actress has opened up on her family's reaction to quitting such a popular TV show.

Muskan Bamne reveals how her family reacted to her decision to quit Anupamaa

Anupamaa is one of the top TV shows in the country. For years, it has been ruling the hearts of the audience. To quit a Top TV show is not easy. However, Muskan had a reason for the same. She did not want to play mother on-screen. Muskan is very young indeed and confessed to her hesitation about playing a mother on-screen. And now, she has revealed how her family reacted to the decision to quit Anupamaa. Also Read - Anupamaa twists: Anu gets promotion, Anuj to tie the knot with Shruti and more drama we can expect in the upcoming week

Muskan shares that all the professional decisions of her life are taken by her chachu Raj Bamne. She shares that she discussed it beforehand and arrived at the conclusion that it would be very soon for her to play mother in her career right now. "My family was well aware that whenever the show would require me to play a mother, I'd quit. So, my family was with me on the decision," Muskan told Pinkvilla. Also Read - Anupamaa: Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji will NOT be a part of Rupali Ganguly's show due to this reason

Muskan Bamne reacts to Chandni Bhagwanani replacing her as Pakhi in Anupamaa

During the same interview, Muskan was asked about Chandhini replacing her as Pakhi in the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show. Muskan expressed her excitement saying that she is looking forward to seeing Chandni as Pakhi. Muskan also revealed that she reached out to Chandini on social media and wished her and she also replied in kind. Muskan has given three years to build the character of Pakhi and she wished luck to Chandini to carry on the same.

Muskan revealed that her DM has been flooded with kind messages. Fans have been sharing edits and sketches and wishing her on her journey ahead. Muskan revealed that fans messaged her saying they will both miss sweet and badtameez Pakhi. Muskan also revealed that she received a call from Rupali Ganguly just today saying that she is missing her.