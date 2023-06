Paras Kalnawat seems to have brought the skeletons out of the closet regarding Anupamaa a year after he left the TOP TV Show. And since, Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey has been courting controversies. It all began when Paras was asked by a fan about the reason he left Anupamaa. The actor's statement about the toxic work environment went viral and some of the co-stars such as Nidhi Shah, Aashish Mehrotra and more reacted to the same. And now, Muskan Bamne, who played his younger sister on Anupamaa has reacted to his claims. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi to play the perfect mother, reunite Anuj and Anu forever?

Muskan Bamne refutes claims of Paras Kalnawat about Anupamaa being a toxic workplace

Muskan Bamne, who plays Sweety that is Pakhi in Anupamaa, opened up on Paras Kalnawat's claims about the environment in an interview with an entertainment news portal. The actress says that there is nothing problematic with the environment of the show. Muskan says that she enjoys working on the sets of Anupamaa. She also adds that there have never been delays regarding payments and stuff which eliminates another concern. While talking about Paras Kalnawat's comments about the show's environment, Muskan Bamne states that there is no issue with the makers as such. However, last year he signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and abruptly quit Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa in the middle. As per Muskan, it was all sorted. The actress wonders why Paras is saying all the things that he has been saying now.

Muskan talks about her experience and Paras' claims

The young actress shares that she does not recall any other instance when Paras had a fallout with their team of Anupamaa. Muskan shares that she does not take part in a lot of things that happen on sets and keeps to herself. She just does her work and then spends the rest of the time with her uncle. Muskan claims that she does not know the details but to each, their own. "Sabka alag alag experience hota hai. So, perhaps Paras left because of his own problems and not the environment of the show," she tells Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Muskan made headlines for allegedly quitting the show. The actress revealed that she had been away shooting for a web series and there were date issues because of which she was not seen in Anupamaa. But now that the shoot of the web series is over, she will soon begin shooting for Anupamaa. When Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra had differed from Paras' claims, he had slammed them and revealed that they had apologised to him later.