Popular telly actress Muskan Bamne, who is seen playing the role of Paakhi in Anupamaa has quit the show after three years. Yes, you read that right! The actress spoke her heart out about parting ways with a popular TV show after being part of it for three years. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Pakhi said that she is no longer part of Anupamaa and she has got the confirmation from the makers. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sukirti Kandpal almost finalised to play Gaurav Khanna's new love interest? Actress drops BIG hint

Muskan said that it was not working out for her as the makers of Anupamaa are all set to introduce a track, wherein she is supposed to play the role of a mother. The makers wanted her to baby which would be born through IVF. But, she did not want to do it as she was too young for this. So, she decided to quit the show but had no negative feelings about the same. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Police arrest Anu in America; will Anuj meet her in jail?

Watch Anupamaa promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupamaa (@anupama_serial_5702)

Trending Now

Muskan even added that she wants to explore a lot more. She even said that when one does one type of role (of a mother) the possibility of getting similar characters later in the career gets increased and she did not want to take the risk. She even said that she is thankful for the opportunity that she got due to the role of Pakhi as she has now become a household name. She even said that she got to learn a lot on the set and become a better performer.

Muskan wishes to sign a new project as a lead actress and is even open to work on OTT, films as well as TV. Will now the makers of Anupamaa hunt for new Pakhi? Which heroine will get to play the role of Pakhi post-leap in Anupamaa?