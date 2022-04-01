Ever since Anupamaa's prequel Anupamaa Namaste America has been announced by fans cannot contain their excitement on the same. They have been eagerly waiting for April 25, as that will be the day when the show will be aired on the web. Bollywoodlife.com exclusively got in touch with aka Kavya to spill some beans about the prequel she said, "I cannot reveal anything about the show. We haven’t been asked to speak". While we probed her asking if she will be a part of the prequel she refused to divulge any information requesting,” I cannot say anything about it ".

While a very placed source close to the show reveals “Rajan Shahi has given a strict diktat to all the members from the show including Rupali, Madalsa, , Sudhansu Pandey and more to not reveal any bit detail about the show anywhere as he wants the excitement around the show. And any information will only create speculations which he doesn’t want to entertain", concludes the source. While the reports suggest that Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia, Madalsa aka Kavya, aka Vanraj might not be a part of the show as it will be Anupamaa's life before her marriage.

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa dropped a video where she spoke about the prequel d revealed that Anupamaa had got a chance for 17 years to fulfil her dreams but some twist and turns drastically changed her life. The video has been winning the hearts of Anupamaa fans and they have been eagerly waiting to watch the show.