Anupamaa Namaste America: Rajan Shahi's strict diktat to Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and more ahead of the prequel [Exclusive]

Anupamaa Namaste America announced by Rupali Ganguly has left the fans restless. While here's a strict diktat from Rajan Shahi to the entire team who will be a part of the show.