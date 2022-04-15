Anupamaa is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has been topping the TRP charts every week and due to its popularity, the makers are bringing a prequel to the show, Anupamaa - Namaste America. and will be headlining this series which will exclusively stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa in the promos of Anupamaa - Namaste America had revealed that the story will be about an incident in a 28-year-old Anu's life. It happened 17 years ago. And now, Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj has opened up on the storyline of the mini-series. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Priyanka Chopra cannot stop gushing over newlyweds as she congratulates them

While talking to Pinkvilla, Sudhanshu revealed the deets about Anupamaa - Namaste America. Talking about the title, Sudhanshu said that it was named thus because it is about Anu's dream to go to America for a dance show. As y'all know that Anu has this penchant for dancing and is a trained dancer as well, as per the show. Sudhanshu revealed that the story will revolve around a couple of things and one of the main things is that Anupamaa wants to go to America for a dance event. "It’s like a catalyst to sort of create the story around how women want to be on their own, have the skill, and should also make use of the skill and talent they have in spite of having a family, kids or responsibilities," he told the portal. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 1: Hindi version of Yash starrer surpasses the lifetime collection of KGF 1 on Thursday; collects THIS whopping amount

As per the original story, Anupamaa and Vanraj had been for about 25 years. When Anupamaa learns about Vanraj's affair with Kavya aka . She filed for divorce. A new man but an old college mate, Anuj Kapadia aka entered Anupamaa's life. Anupamaa learned that he had been in love with her for 26 years but couldn't confess it. Later, Anupamaa fell in love with him. Coming back to the prequel, recently, pictures from the prequel went viral. The prequel will also see Puja Bannerjee in a key role. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Sidharth Malhotra has the sweetest wish for the newly weds – here's what he said