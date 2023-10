Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa began in 2020 and ever since the first episode, it is ruling hearts. The show has been on the top spot on the TRP charts since the first episode. It is getting all the love from the audience and has a crazy fan following now. No glamour, no fancy looks for actors, no dreamy love stories but still the show has made its place as the top TV show. Well, the simplicity of a housewife, the real side of the story, the simple and beautiful love story, is all that this show has. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler alert: Will Anu and Vanraj be able to get justice for Samar?

Rupali Ganguly has been brilliant as Anupamaa. He comeback on TV has turned out to be the most beautiful thing for her. However, the role of Anupamaa was offered to many other actresses before Rupali. One of the names who got this offer was Nehha Pendse. The lady has done shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, May I Come In Madam and others.

Nehha Pendse was offered Anupamaa

Recently, while speaking to Telly Masala, Nehha Pendse revealed that she was offered Anupamaa. She said that she was disappointed after she rejected Anupamaa. She was asked to do Anupamaa which is a remake of Marathi show, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte and her mother used to watch the show regularly.

Nehha also saw the show and felt that she does not want to be a part of something like this. She said that it was not in terms of age but she felt that what kind of woman is Anupamaa who does not think of herself and keeps suffering because of her husband.

Nehha regrets her decision of rejecting Anupamaa

She also called her decision ‘vinash kaale viprit buddhi’. The actress revealed that she couldn't relate to the character of Anupama back then and hence rejected it. She added that she is not like Anupamaa and hence it would have been difficult for her to play that character for years.

She explained, “samjho agar film mei maine aisa koi ek character kar liya, kitna maximum 20 din, 20 din mai uss character mei jee sakti hun, roz kaise jeeyu mai uss character mei, gussa aane lagega. Mera gussa uss character pe dikhega 'Tu Pagal hai kya ye sab kar rahi hai'.”

However, she said that now if something interesting comes up like Anupamaa, she will just say yes.