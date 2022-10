TV show Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time now. It stars , , and in the leading role. However, the current storyline is about trouble in Toshu and Kinjal's marriage. Toshu cheated on her and now Kinjal has now moved to Anupamaa and Gaurav Khanna's home. In every episode, it is shown that Shahs are having trouble and Anupamaa is solving their issues. But what about the Kapadias? Netizens are now upset that the makers are focusing too much on the Shah family and that the Kapadias are getting sidelined. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twist: Toshu's vengeance grows against Anu-Anuj after facing isolation from Kinjal, Pari and his family

On Twitter, all the MaAn fans are angry because there are barely any good moments shared by Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. So fans are of the belief that it was all good when they weren't married as fans got to see them together more often.

Check out the tweets below:

#Anupamaa can Anupamaa fall ill for a few days? Can Anupamaa beg Anuj to take her away far for some days? Can Anuj for once apply full haaq on Anupamaa? U don't have be to mean but can be selfish at times???? — Jay (@Jay03071980) October 8, 2022

No indirect or anything sacchi, but, in #anupamaa, the issue is not shahs. The issue is with the tracks

Anu is found more in SH than her own. No personal or prof development has happened.

And even with Shahs, all tracks are half baked. Nothing has moved AT ALL — Known Stranger (@aknownstranger_) October 7, 2022

Can the actors of Shah Parivar who are playing Vee?, Baa,Bapuji, Toshu,Pakhi characters go on a small break so that we can get #MaAn ? & Kapadias centric track.. I love MaAn VS xtra Kapadia's coz Shahs r bcmg boring nw?

Missing these #Anupamaa❤ &#AnujKapadia❤ moments??? https://t.co/rftMViE20v — ????? ℜ???? ? (@reddyshree_) October 8, 2022

Anuj Kapadia is not Anupama Kapadia’s therapist that she comes every week to unload all her troubles, gets some respite and goes back to her life until the next appointment. He is her husband, they have a family of their own … it’s ridiculous how much you ignore them.#anupamaa — Mrs K ✨ (@sunshinexgirl03) October 7, 2022

The show was so much better when MaAn were not married, there I said it. Clearly y’all seem to not have any decent plot left in your head, why don’t you end the show instead of inflicting all this torture upon the viewers? Every track is half baked & useless.#anupamaa • #maan — Mrs K ✨ (@sunshinexgirl03) October 7, 2022

Now, we all will have to wait and watch if there is any change in Anupamaa track.