Anupamaa: The upcoming twist in the show is going to leave MaAn fans heartbroken as Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has decided to marry Shruti (Sukriti Kandpal) after the emotional trauma that she has gone through. But in today's episode, the one thing that is hailed by the audience is how despite all the differences Aadhya (Aura Bhatnagar) stood by her mummy when Anuj informed her and Shruti about the robbery, he shared with them how Anupamaa(Rupali Ganguly) was sent to jail after a necklace was seen in her bag by the police and she is now out on bail. Aadhya immediately mentions how her mummy cannot be a 'Chor'. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh opens up about his incredible journey from the Rajan Shahi show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

On the other hand, Pakhi too shared the news with Bapuji, Kavya, and Dimpi that Anupamaa was caught in a robbery case and called her a criminal. Netizens lash out at Pakhi for being an insensitive person and show the difference between Anupamaa and Vanraj's upbringing and Anuj's upbringing. Also Read - TRP Report Week 10: Jhanak overtakes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; gives tough competition to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

This is a sign for shuru that she needs to move on #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/mswC673MSd — nimzi ? (@ShoaikaKi) March 15, 2024

Many viewers are even calling out at Anupamaa over bashing Aadhya as badtameez when she speaks nonsense to her and fails to understand her anger in front of her. Also Read - Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj proposes Shruti for marriage; Vanraj, Kinjal make a plan to stop Anu from getting Toshu arrested?

Paakhi "the pure blood"- Mummy is a criminal, ab mera kya hoga?

Aadhya " dirty blood of M" - Mummy aisa nahi kar sakti

Difference is clear #AadhyaKapadia is the best among all the kids of the show, despite the treatment she got and her traumatic past #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/nug7uN763v — Isha (@Isha56789) March 15, 2024

The BETI she raised, went back to w/carrot cake despite insults, slut shaming, did Shayanapradishnam on the streets…Mummy ne chori ki hai…criminal hai.. The one she abandoned, then disowned after schooling on ‘badtameezi’…Mummy chori nahi kar sakti…in a heartbeat!#Anupamaa — GK_Musings (@ShayarKapadiaa) March 15, 2024

Whether Anuj and Shruti get married or not or will Aadhya realizes that mom loves her immensely, the upcoming twists will definitely be an interesting watch.