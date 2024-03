Anupamaa: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer show has once again won netizens' hearts with its recent episode. Ardent fans of the Rajan Shahi show always compliment the actors and writing of the scenes, which creates a strong impact. The recent episodes where Anu sticks to her decision of sending Toshu to jail and even fights for the same with Baa and Vanraj have made netizens hail Rupali Ganguly's performance as Anu. Check out the reactions below. Also Read - Anupamaa Serial spoiler: Vanraj helps Toshu to run away; Will Anu be jailed once again for her son's deeds?

Anupamaa: Netizens hail Anu's decisive stance of refusing to pay for Toshu's deeds

In the upcoming episode, you will see how Anu (Rupali Ganguly) confronts Toshu for putting the blame of his misdeeds on her. While Anu is reluctant to take Toshu to jail, Baa and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) request her to not put Toshu behind bars. Be it Rupali Ganguly's dialogue delivery or the way she has enacted the particular scenes, fans can't stop praising her. Check out the reaction below. Also Read - Anupamaa: Sagar Parekh opens up about his incredible journey from the Rajan Shahi show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Omg #Anupamaa was so badass for this. The ‘do not mess with me Mr Shah’ rocked ?? Only Anupama can bring this useless Shah family down to its knees. pic.twitter.com/znhlTXcKmi — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) March 16, 2024

I just love this part . Oh my God. ??? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/qmsCQaLj5x — nimzi ? (@ShoaikaKi) March 16, 2024

I love this attitude of Anu ??? DO NOT MESS WITH ME Mr. SHAH@TheRupali was a fab performance.. kudos love ??? ??? #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/OAgpBc60zi — Suma (@Suma_VM) March 16, 2024

Toshu doesn't want to pay for his CRIME oh suri MISTAKE??? so the BEST person he nominated to pay for his CRIME suri mistake is his mom? Why isn't Toshu asking his Dad to pay for his so called mistake? After all Toshu is his only child & they are all they've got?#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/52DtTolpio — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) March 16, 2024

Loved how #Anupamaa said beg to trashaj to take blame for his son and Go to Jail instead of Asking me to...??? Thanda,Garam,GunGune,har Tarah se soch liya dialogue and their faces..#Anupamaa was on Roll today...?? pic.twitter.com/i6rDdV7Oyg — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) March 16, 2024

Always say what a performer she is ..??? Two days Back she made everyone felt terrible for her Devasting state..

Today she Made us whistle for Every dialogue Of the Episode .. What a paise vasool performance @TheRupali..#Anupamaa #Rupaliganguly pic.twitter.com/TeSSwpmEvp — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) March 16, 2024

mother clocked vanraj so badly, he ended up revealing that he knew the truth #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/2BuTjWGf9p — ?????? (@yourgirlashyyy) March 16, 2024

Vanraj thought the Anupamaa he met after 5years was the Anupamaa of 5years ago when he screamed she will shiver and keep quiet. But little did he know that this Anupamaa is not to be MESSED WITH.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/edufGwyIzY — ??? ♒ (@MaAn_Muse) March 16, 2024

Talking about Anupamaa, Toshu has now gone underground with the help of Vanraj. Does that mean Anu has to pay the price for Toshu's deeds? The upcoming episodes are certainly going to hook viewers to their television screens.