Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and others saw a major drama taking place in the show. Anupamaa is a huge hit amongst the fans. The show has been topping the TRP charts ever since it started airing on national television. Rupali Ganguly has been winning hearts as Anupamaa. And now, the makers of Anupamaa have planned some more twists in the show. And with that, two new characters will be introduced in Anupamaa. Yes, you read that right. Nitesh Pandey has already entered the show. Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twist: Anuj Kapadia turns egoistic, starts disrespecting Anu; will the Top TV show's TRP nosedive?

TOP TV show Anupamaa gets new cast members

Anupamaa is one of the most widely talked about TV shows in Entertainment News. From the cast members to the ongoing tracks and the acting chops, fans love discussing every about Anupamaa and the cast members. And now, the fans are quite hooked on the new twist that the makers have brought in Anupamaa with the entry of . He plays Dheeraj, Anuj's childhood friend in the show. Nitesh Pandey is the new entrant on Anupamaa and it will be centred on Anu Kapadia and MaAn, this time. The fans would be relieved now. And it is said that Kavya will also get a new love interest. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna centric MaAn track makes fans happy; say, 'Made only for each other' [Read Tweets]

Rupali Ganguly welcomes Nitesh Pandey

Rupali Ganguly and Nitesh Pandey are old friends. They have worked together as well. Rupali posted a selfie with Nitesh and also shared a picture with Jaswir Kaur and Gaurav Khanna on her gram. She called him a fantastic human being, an actor par excellence and heaped praises on Nitesh while welcoming him to team Anupamaa. Nitesh also shared the selfie on his Instagram account and expressed his happiness on working with Rupali again. Also Read - Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna to Niti Taylor-Parth Samthaan: TV jodis who set the temperature soaring with their kissing scenes in shows

Anupamaa BIG TWIST: Will Kavya get a new love interest?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya trying her hand at modelling. Vanraj ( Sudhanshu Pandey ) supports her while Baa is against it. And now, as per GossipTV, Amit Pachori is going to enter Anupamaa soon. He will play Kavya's love interest. Will Kavya leave Vanraj?