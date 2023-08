Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has been the most loved show since it started. The show has been on the top of TRP charts. The current storyline of the show is getting all the love. Maya has left the world and Anupamaa is staying with her family. However, Malti Devi came in as a storm for Anupamaa and her kids. Anupamaa returned to her family and decided not to go to the US with Malti Devi. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: War begins and Anu unleashes her rudra roop as a mother, will Malti Devi take a step back?

Malti Devi had to be humiliated post that and hence decided to take revenge from Anupamaa. For the sake of troubling Anupamaa, Malti Devi decides to target Anupamaa’s kids. She offers a job to Samar and his wife Dimpy. Dimpy who is already against Anupamaa and the Shah family manipulates Samar and makes him sign a contract with Malti Devi. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: The fights started between Maa and Guru Maa. Will Guru Maa ever understand the importance of Maa's words?

However, Anupamaa still supports him and Dimpy. However, Dimpy’s disrespectful behaviour does not stop. She goes on insulting the elders of the Shah house. Now, a promo of Anupamaa has released where we see Anupamaa finally taking on Dimpy’s case. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj Kapadia learns truth about Kavya’s pregnancy; to help Vanraj make a decision

In the promo, we see Dimpy accusing the Shahs of being double faced. She also accuses Baa and Bapuji. Anupamaa gets angry and slaps Dimpy for accusing Baa and Bapuji. She asks Dimpy and Samar to leave the Shah house.

Dimpy then says that they will stay in the same house but separately. Anupamaa says that she is dividing the house, and everything will be different for the Shahs and Dimpy-Samar. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Rupali Ganguly’s show completed 1000 episodes today. A Havan was done on the set of Anupama at filmcity, Goregaon followed by scrumptious brunch. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Mehul Buch, Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya, Muskan Bamne, Adhik Mehta, Sagar Parekh, Asmi Deo, Apara Mehta, Aman Maheshwari and Ashlesha Sawant were present for the big event.