Ever since Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) have parted ways in the show, fans are eagerly waiting and manifesting MaAn's reunion. Many thought that it might happen when Ankush made an effort and called both of them to the Kapadia office, but that never happened, and now this latest promo of the show is leaving MaAn fans heartbroken as Anuj and Anupamaa finally have a small conversation through Pakhi, who has reached Mumbai and gave Maya a shocker by entering her house. Will Pakhi turn the game plan of Maya and Barkha who are putting their best of efforts to not have Anuj and Anupamaa meet once again with each other? Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anupamaa to confront Anuj in Mumbai, will he finally ask for divorce?

Watch the new primo of Anupamaa that gives a hope of MaAn meeting soon.

So the bub told anuj that she has come with mayaa on temp basis n wants maAn as parents

N #Anupamaa loves her more than mayaa pic.twitter.com/USZUAPGxdR — Khadija (@KhadzRangwala) April 27, 2023

Maaya's pretentious smile didn't even last a sec jst lke her instigating Married IG post, didn't get the attention she seek? Oh well Pakhi didn't come to Mumbai to play, she is fully prepared wth her suitcase. I don't think her coming to Mumbai is for a day??#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/J8IeZJSSDM — M (@MaAn_Muse) April 27, 2023

Finally DKP!! One of the most beautiful promo❤️❤️

Looks like DKP is making progress forward in this track after weeks of pause.. possibly Anupama will go to Mumbai n eventually circle back to #MaAn with CA together at the place where these all started??#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/CVok5mll6F — Muskaan (@smile45879124) April 26, 2023

In the new promo, you can see Anupamaa asking her daughter Pakhi if her Anuj is fine, and boy, Anuj takes your heart with his expressions, proving that he is the best actor on television right now. As Pakhi arrives in Mumbai, Maya's fans are mighty impressed with her and feel that she is the one who has taken the plunge to help her buddy and mummy get back together, and they cannot thank her enough. Also Read - Indian Telly Awards: Urfi Javed COMPLAINS to Rupali Ganguly for not replying to her text; Anupamaa star bumps into Bigg Boss friend Rakhi Sawant [WATCH VIDEO]

With this transformation, Pakhi to.s winning all the brownie points. Also, also Choti Anu has said everything to Anuj about her conversation with Anupamaa before leaving their house and deciding to stay with Maya, and now Anuj is on a guilt trip as he has blamed the separation from his daughter on Anupamaa and left her devastated. Will Anuj and Anupamaa meet soon? We wonder what makers are up