Anupamaa is one of the most loved TV shows. Fans love how Rupali Ganguly's character has evolved over the episodes. From a timid housewife to a strong, confident Anupamaa - fans have enjoyed Anu's transformation and how. Now, the latest track of Anupamaa has her gearing up to go to America to fulfill her dream. She is going to be the caretaker of Malti Devi's dance Gurukul in America. She has signed a three-year contract. This means that she is going to leave behind Anuj, Chhoti Anu and the Shahs. Also Read - Anupamaa star Nakul aka Aman Maheshwari recalls of being jobless for 6 months; reveals he had packed his bags to go back home but…

Anupamaa new promo gets fans worried; here's why

Now, a new promo has made its way to the internet and it shows Anupamaa at the airport check-in. As she gets her passport stamped, she appears all excited for her new journey. On the other hand, Chhoti Anu pushed Anuj Kapadia to call Anupamaa and ask her not to go to America. Chhoti Anu makes desperate requests to her father asking him to call Anupamaa back. Anuj Kapadia calls Anu but it gets cut as Anupamaa's ticket scan code is on her phone. Later, Anu's phone goes switched off. The promo has left MaAn fans worried. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi is NOT the biological mother of Anuj and is rather seeking revenge?

A lot of fans have reacted to the promo and stated that they do not want anything to come in way of Anupamaa and her dreams. Some are also anticipating that Anu will stay back for the Kapadias and there will be a reunion. One even wished for a Rachel-Ross scene where Anupamaa gets off the plane only for the love of her life Anuj Kapadia. There is a lot of anticipation about what is going to happen next. Also Read - TRP List Week 25: Anupamaa retains top spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hijack sequence brings back all SaiRat fans and numbers [View Full List]

Check out Anupamaa promo below:

Anupamaa New Promo is out.... Anupamaa isn't going to US, she will stay back for Choti Anu. Why am I so afraid?#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/8UzmPkRAnk — Tee (@MaAn_Muse) June 30, 2023

Again, Naya Safar ? Like Baagban,#Anupamaa's Safar has been started numerous times . But d description here is triggering. #AnujKapadia,who always supported her,why would he stop her?#DKP, why did u drag CA into this? Don't u dare to make any of them the reason for Anu's stay. pic.twitter.com/6h0IY0DZ0q — Be Positive (@vibha510) June 30, 2023

A moment to appreciate how good that passport photo looks of hers, mean while we all out her looking like band of baboons on our id’s ????????? #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/pkoab4D4CB — Aleya (@Aleya_siddiqui_) June 30, 2023

What do you think, will Anupamaa really go to America? Currently Rupali Ganguly is in Mauritius. Tweet to us and let us know!