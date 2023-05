Anupamaa has become the number-one show. For the past few years, it has been ruling the TRP charts. No other show has been able to beat Anupamaa on the TRP chart. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey play the leading characters while Chhavi Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah and others are in supporting characters. Paras Kalnawat was also a part of it. He played the role of Samar but for some reason, his contract was terminated. The actor spoke openly about it. In a recent chat, he also claimed that 80 percent of the cast of Anupamaa would want to exit if given an opportunity. Now, Nidhi Shah has reacted to it. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Malti Devi's hidden relationship with Anuj will revive MaAn's love story?

Anupamaa cast wants to leave?

As reported by Hindustan Times, Kinjal Shah questioned why would anyone want to leave when the show is doing so well. She said that Anupamaa is on the number one position for a reason and everyone is loving and enjoying whatever they are doing. She further added that there are many shows that go off air within a few months but Anupamaa is ruling for the past three years. She was quoted saying, "Why would anyone leave a show which is number one for the past three years? You see the life of other shows - I think there are hardly three or four shows with such longevity. Other shows go off air in like six or seven months." She wondered why Paras Kalnawat made a remark like that about Anupamaa as everything is fine on sets. Nidhi Shah mentioned that there is no pressure on anyone and that the atmosphere on the sets is nice.

Nidhi Shah faced issues on Anupamaa sets?

Nidhi Shah was also asked if she faced any issue while shooting for the show, she said, "There is nothing like that. In every office, at every place, everyone has their own point of view and complaints. Everyone has their own thinking and their own differences. Some people may or may not agree with you. But that doesn't mean you will leave the show and then blame it."

Currently, the storyline of Anupamaa is that Anu and Anuj are separated and Vanraj, Maaya, Barkha are doing their best to keep them away from each other. Kinjal has taken up the charge to keep the Shah parivaar from breaking apart and ensure that Dimpi and Samar's marriage goes smoothly.