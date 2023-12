Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is in the news. The show was always on the top of the TRP charts but now, it has slipped down. The TRPs have gone down and this has happened ever since Samar's death track was shown. People did not like so much of negativity in the show and especially between the lead couple, Anupamaa and Anuj. The TRPs of the show are down and the makers had been making plans to push up the TRPs. Recently, they released a promo of Anupamaa where we see Anupamaa finally reaching the USA to fulfill her dreams but she is all alone there. In the promo, we do not see her with Anuj or choti Anu. There will be a leap in the show soon. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa: Adhik Mehta talks about playing negative role in Rupali Ganguly's show says 'I hope that...'

Recently, we had seen that Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra aka Kinjal and Toshu had left the show. It was shown that they have gone to the UK for their jobs. However, now, they have returned to the show. Yes, Nidhi and Aashish are back as Kinjal and Toshu. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Choti Anu starts hating Anu; calls her 'sauteli maa'

The latest story of Anupamaa

In the recent episodes, we saw Vanraj returning from the rehab centre and he has started dominating the Shah house and has been very strict towards Dimpy (Nishi Saxena). He is trying to handle everything and is very possessive about Dimpy's child as the baby is the last 'nishani' of his Samar. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anu to lose Choti Anu and Anuj forever; Vanraj to create trouble in their paradise

Vanraj also asked Anupamaa to stay away from the Shah house. He also asked the Shahs to not keep any relationship with Anupamaa. Now, in the latest promo, we see Kinjal and Toshu returning. They decide to celebrate their daughter, Pari's birthday.

However, Kinjal says that Pari will cut her birthday cake only if Anupamaa attends the birthday party. Anupamaa also decides to go for the birthday party as she can do anything for her kids and Vanraj cannot stop her. Choti Anu hears this and does not like it.

Nidhi Shah returns to Anupamaa

Now, Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal has reacted to her return and revealed why she has come back. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Nidhi said that since the show is set to leap, the story needed to be shaped up accordingly and they had to show some backstory to pad the leap. Hence Rajan Shahi wanted her to the show as they needed to create curiosity among the viewers about Kinjal, Toshu, and Pari. This is a big story in TV news.

She added, "There's a lot of twists happening in the story and for that, I had to come back. Sir always told me that my character would return to the show, I didn't know it would happen this soon."

Nidhi Shah shares she is a part of the leap

She also said that she is happy to be re-connecting with her friends on the sets of Anupamaa. She shared that Kinjal is a special character and it is very close to her heart. She said that she was never out of her character or the show. She revealed that the show is supposed to take a leap and she is supposed to be a part of the leap.