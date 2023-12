Anupamaa is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey to name a few. Recently, Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra, who were away from Anupamaa, marked their return to the show. Aashish and Nidhi play Anupamaa's son and daughter-in-law. With Vanraj's return, one can expect the life of Anupamaa to go haywire. Let's see what twists Toshu and Kinjal will be in the show now. Nidhi Shah has opened up about the post-leap scene. Will she quit or will she stay?

Anupamaa: Is Nidhi Shah a part of the show after the leap?

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Nidhi Shah expressed happiness about returning to the show. She calls Anupamaa her second home and is happy to be reunited with the cast members who she has spent so much time with. Now, Kinjal and Toshu have returned to Anupamaa. Nidhi Shah has revealed that the script required Toshu and Kinjal to come back before the leap. The makers have planned some interesting twists and turns which will add a mystery to the show before it takes a leap.

There were rumours about Nidhi Shah quitting the show. However, in an interview with ETimes, Nidhi revealed that she never quit the show. So, it was just a long break. And now, she is back. But what about after the leap? Will Toshu and Kinjal move back to the UK or not? Is Nidhi going to bid adieu to Anupamaa once and for all? Well, no! Nidhi is sure that she will continue with her association with the show. Nidhi cannot reveal the track of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show.

Nidhi reveals fans' reaction to Nidhi's return to Anupamaa

Nidhi talks about getting messages on Instagram from her followers. Some were happy to see Nidhi back in Anupamaa while some weren't. They hoped Nidhi would have quit and wanted her to do something new and better. Nidhi has left everything to time. She feels with time something good might happen. Nidhi claims that she is very much attached to the character and hence, she couldn't stay away from the show for a long time.