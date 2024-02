Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is getting all the attention ever since the leap has taken place. The show has been the TRP topper since the start. The story is currently happening in America where Anuj and Anupamaa are there. However, they have been separated. Anupamaa works at a restaurant in America called Spice and Chutney. Anupamaa had to face a lot of hardships in the beginning as she lost her bag and all her money there. Anupamaa found Kinjal and Toshu there in America. They are also living a stressful life as Toshu has no work and does not even support Kinjal in her work. Kinjal is all tired and frustrated in the show. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj to break ties with Anu after Aadhya blames her for attack? Pakhi announces she wants to marry Titu

Well, talking about the real life, Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal is tired even here. Yes, the lady has been unwell since a long time yet she is shooting for the show. A few days back, Nidhi's costar Aashish Mehrotra aka Toshu had shared a video where he revealed Nidhi is sick.

Nidhi Shah shoots for Anupamaa despite being unwell

He shared that she has stomach upset, body pain, throat pain, and weakness and all this happened because she took the wrong medicine. Her doctor has told her that it will take her at least two months to heal. Now, Nidhi is still not well but is shooting for Anupamaa.

She recently took to her Instagram stories to share her health update. In the picture, she was seen having a healthy drink and wrote, "637383 of being sick, what wrong with me, hate this feeling."

Get well soon, Nidhi!

Talking about show, Anupamaa also stars Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Madalsa Sharma, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others.