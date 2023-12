Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa recently took a big leap in the show. The show has always been the talk of the town because of its high TRP numbers but now, things have changed. The show is no longer the TRP topper. Hence, the makers recently introduced a leap in the show with lots of twists and turns. Anupamaa is now in America after five years. She had locked herself in her mother's house and started a YouTube channel of her own. However, Devika made her step out and reach America. But Anupamaa got stuck in America as the restaurant she went to work for got shut and Anupamaa's documents, passport also got stolen. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai overtakes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 17 regains entry in Top 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

She was left to sleep on the streets but finally got a job at a restaurant as a waitress. Anuj is also in America with his Choti Anu who is now called Arya. Anuj also has a new girl in his life. Sukirti Kandpal is playing the new girl's role. Earlier, Ayesha Singh and Sana Makbul were also considered for this role. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anu working as a waitress at a restaurant owned by Anuj Kapadia’s biological father?

Vanraj Shah's rule in Anupamaa

Anuj is rich and runs his business in America. He has also become the fashion icon and loves his daughter to the core. Talking about the Shah family, Vanraj is also a rich person now and he has gone back to the old arrogant ways. He is spoiling his grandson, Ansh (Trishaan Shah) and keeping him away from his own mother, Dimpy (Nishi Saxena). Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming spoiler: Anuj Kapadia moves on and marries Shruti; leaves Anu shattered

Kavya also has a daughter who is in boarding because Vanraj does not want her home. Baa has also become how she was in the start with Anupamaa. She now treats Dimpy the same way. Dimpy has become the new Anupamaa of the Shah house. She has to stay in that jail because Vanraj blackmails her about her son, Ansh.

Nishi Saxena on being called second Anupamaa

Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy has now reacted to being called the new Anupamaa. Speaking to Etimes, she said that because people are calling Dimpy second Anupamaa, the pressure is high. She added that Rupali Ganguly has set the bench mark too high to match but she is also working hard to make people believe why Dimpy is the second Anupamaa.

She further said that Dimpy was nothing like Anupamaa before but situations have made her like that. She also spoke about the leap in the show and said that it is a part of the show and every show has that. The makers have to change the storyline, the layers, the characters so that the audience does not get bored.

She also said that it is just been a few days the leap has happened and it will take time to know if the audience has liked it.

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Alpana Buch, Adhik Mehta, Apara Mehta, Ashlesha Savant, and others. Muskan Bamne recently left the show. She played Pakhi.