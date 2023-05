Anupamaa fans were long waiting for the announcement of the actress who will play role of mentor. There were rumours that and have been approached to play the role. But Neena Gupta told BollywoodLife that none of these rumours are true. The news that Anupamaa will find support from a local lady politician to restart her life was doing the rounds since two months. Fans have now geared up for the leap. It looks like the makers have shortlisted which actress will play the role of aka Anupamaa's mentor. And she is a very famous face. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj is all ready to meet Anupamaa, but Maaya plays a dirty game and traps Anuj

THIS ACTRESS IS ON BOARD IN ANUPAMAA

As per Tellychakkar, actress has come on board for Anupamaa. There is no official confirmation from the team though. Apara Mehta is one of the best known actresses of Indian TV. She played the role of Savita Virani on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Apara Mehta has done other shows with like Saat Phere and Qayamat Ki Raat. She is the ex-wife of famous theatre and TV actor . Apara Mehta who is from a theatre backdrop is known for her acting chops. She will guide Anupamaa towards pursuing her dance with utmost passion. It will help her find a career on a global level. Also Read - Anupamaa: Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya calls Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj the leading man of the show; says, 'He’s responsible for making...'

NEW TWISTS IN ANUPAMAA

We will see that Anupamaa becomes the foster parent of Bhairavi. She has lost her only parent due to an illness. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) gets a makeover done and wants to be back with Anupamaa. She also realises that he loves her immensely. But this time, Kanta (Savita Prabhune) is very strict about the matter. She tells Anuj that Anupamaa has moved on. He will have to work hard to reconcile as she is insecure of everyone. Apara Mehta will make a bold entry to help Anupamaa move on happily. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia hailed for handling Maya gently as he makes it clear that he only loves Anu and has no space for anyone else