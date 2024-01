Television show Anupamaa has many important characters even though the show centres around the character of Anu played by Rupali Ganguly. She is a mother of three grown-up children and an adopted daughter named Aadhya. As the show took a leap of five years, Muskan Bamne who played the role of Pakhi, Anupamaa's daughter, decided to take an exit. She has been replaced by Chandni Bhagwanani. In the storyline post leap, Pakhi is now separated from Adhik and is mother of a girl. In a latest interview, Pakhi revealed the actual reasons as to why she left the show and whom she will miss the most from the show. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twists: Anuj Kapadia feels jealous and insecure seeing Anu with a new man in America

In an interview with Etimes, Muskan Bamne revealed that she did not want to play a mother on screen at a young age and thus she decided to quit Anupamaa. She also revealed that she will miss everyone from the show but she will especially miss her Toshu Bhai played by Ashish Mehrotra. She stated that she managed to form a very good bond with Ashish and that he is a very good co-actor. Muskan also mentioned that even though she had worked in two films, she only got recognition through Anupamaa. She is now looking forward to playing leading roles in TV shows or movies. Also Read - Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh to romance Rupali Ganguly on the show? Actor has THIS to say about older actors romancing on Indian TV [Exclusive]

After she quit Anupamaa, Muskan Bamne penned a heartfelt note for her co-stars. She made a special post for her Toshu bhai sharing some candid pictures with him.

Latest Anupamaa storyline

Talking about Anupamaa, the currently storyline is about Anu trying to make a life in America. However, her past has followed her. Anuj Kapadia is also in America and soon it is expected that they are going to come face-to-face. Anuj already has a feeling that Joshi ben is none other than Anupamaa. However, there is an entry of another character. Vaquar Shaikh has entered Anupamaa as Deepu. It is been alleged that he would be the new guiding force in Anupamaa's life. We'll have to wait and see what happens next in Rupali Ganguly's show.