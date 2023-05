Anupamaa: Pakhi has reached Mumbai. Maya's house to remind Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) that her true love is her mom Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly), and sooner we get to see Anuj realising it and passing on his message through Vanraj Shah( Sudhanshu Pandey) that he loves his Anu and will be back soon. Pakhi is extremely overwhelmed by his phone call and asks Anuj to come along with her and surprise Anupamaa. Maya is devastated by this and suddenly stops Anuj, saying that he cannot go as Choti Anu's PTA meeting is there. Pakhi slams Maa for stopping him for this, but she respects her buddy's love for Choti Anu and asks him to come soon this time, or else it will be too late. Maya then gets an earful from Pakhi as she calls out her old profession and says that the people of her old profession labelled girls as husband stealers and homebreaker, and she should stop letting that belief come true. But Maya will be Maya and she continues to dream about having Anuj in his life. Also Read - Anupamaa's upsetting twist: Anu and Anuj to finally reunite? Will it be the beginning of a new phase or the end forever?

Paakhi said it today ,what we all were saying . ??

Maya would be called home breaker / husband stealer, and she is proving this by her cheap tactics, that those who have the kind of past she had are like this only.

Maya's karma is a TAMACHA to herself.#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ovrQz6r7Dm — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 1, 2023

Fans are highly disappointed with the continuous dragging and delay of Anuj and Anupamaa's reunion. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj sends message to Anu via Vanraj, promises he'll be back soon as he loves her; fans love the way he put Mr Shah in his place

Why does the precap scare me? Will this chapter not end as quick as we want it to end ? I’m tired of taking one day at a time for repeated drama that’s dragging worse than a slug #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/CJ3qpxAfix — MA (@Mus1294) April 30, 2023

This trash never wanted #AnujKapadia to be the father figure for his children.

At the time of Paakhi,he shamelessly stepped back & ? Anuj took care of Padhik marriage.

Now again,he denied doing anything for Samar.

Again,Anuj will come to rescue #Anupamaa's bakuda marriage ? pic.twitter.com/OK9n6hknHa — Be Positive (@vibha510) May 1, 2023

Anuj and Anupamaa fans are irked with this long delay and they are slamming the makers for dragging the episode day by day and not showing Anu and Anuj together, while the new promo has left many scared and they are wondering if the reconciliation will happen or not? While Vanraj is labelled as a trash in the show. Also Read - 68th Filmfare Awards: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rupali Ganguly and others dazzle on the red carpet [View Pics]