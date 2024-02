Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is at the top of the TRP charts. The show has been getting all the love but fans are not happy with the separation of Anuj and Anupamaa. Both are in America and have seen each other but cannot get back as they were before. Anuj is engaged to Shruti and choti Anu aka Aadhya hates Anupamaa. However, Anuj tells Shruti that he loves Anupamaa and cannot marry her. But Aadhya is adamant and does not want Anupamaa back in their life. She forces Anuj to marry Shruti and hence even invites Shruti's parents home. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj to start hating Anu and fall in love with Shruti; will it be an end of MaAn forever?

Anupamaa is hurt by Aadhya's behaviour and does not want to be a part of Anuj's life anymore. She works at Spice and Chutney restaurant owned by Yashdeep. Yashdeep cares for Anupamaa and has slowly started liking her as well. In the recent episode, we saw how Anupamaa was hurt after Aadhya misbehaved with her even after she saved Aadhya from goons. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rumours of tiff between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are FAKE; here's what we know

Anupamaa is back to dancing

Anupamaa clarified before Anuj, Shruti and Aadhya that she has no interest in anyone of them and asks them to let her live alone. Post that, we saw Yashdeep comes to know of Anupamaa's love for dance. He asks her to follow what she loves and they have a dance party.

As per reports, Yashdeep will be the one who will once again make Anupamaa get back to dancing. Amidst all this it was earlier reported that Sumbul Touqeer Khan's Kavya : Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon costar Parakh Madan will be entering Anupamaa.

Parakh Madan to enter Anupamaa to support her

Yes, the reports are true. Parakh has shared that she is entering Anupamaa. She spoke to Etimes and said that she will be seen as Diya in the show and will play a crucial part in supporting Anupamaa to pursue her passion for dance. She further said that she cannot disclose too many details about her character and the upcoming storyline at this point.

However, all she can say is that she is incredibly grateful and blessed to have been given this opportunity. She said that her character in Anupamaa will be very different from that in Kavya : Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal and others are also a part of Anupamaa.