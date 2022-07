Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has been in the news for Paras Kalnawat aka Samar’s exit from the show. The makers of the show terminated the contract of Paras as he decided to go ahead and do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Well, there have been multiple reports about it, but finally, Paras has spoken up about his contract being terminated. The actor in an interview stated that he wasn’t informed or spoken once about it, and directly got the termination email. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Suhana Khan to make her debut on the show with her The Archies team; Aryan Khan to be the hot topic? [Exclusive]

Paras' ousted from Anupamaa has been trending in the entertainment news. Recently, while talking to Telly Chakkar, the actor finally broke his silence about his contract being terminated. He stated, "Honestly, whatever decision the makers have taken for the show doesn't reveal the whole truth. I wasn't informed or spoken to me once, before taking such a decision."

The actor stated that he had spoken to Rajan Shahi that he was keen on doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and the makers had informed him that if he wants to do the dance reality show, he has to leave Anupamaa. However, Shahi told him that he will get back to him after speaking to the channel. Since then, he didn't speak to me even once. "But last night, I received the termination letter in my mail stating that this is something that I have gone against the contract," Paras added. The actor also said that he has huge respect for Rajan Shahi and the team of Anupamaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARAS BHUSHAN KALNAWAT (@paras_kalnawat)

While talking to the portal, Paras said that people loved his character and they were crazy about Samar and Anupamaa. But, new characters were introduced and his screen time went down. He said, “There were scenes where I used to just stand for 18 pages-20 pages without any dialogues. I did speak to the makers about it but I didn't see any change happening for it in my favour.” Paras revealed that he was told that he can’t do both the shows, so he chose Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

We are sure fans of Paras are going to miss him in Anupamaa, but are excited to watch him in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The dance reality show will be judged by , , and .