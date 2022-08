Paras Kalnawat's ouster from Anupamaa last month was the biggest news in the television world. Paras played Samar Shah, Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly and Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey's on-screen son in Rajan Shahi's popular TV show, Anupamaa. It was a huge controversy, Paras Kalnawat's exit from Anupamaa. And now, the actor recently had a chance to meet with the cast members of Anupamaa. He took to his social media handle to share a video and a picture online. Paras' fans, who missed him as Samar, showered him with love and let him know that they missed him. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt massively trolled, Udaariyaan BIG update, Anupamaa's secret and more

Paras Kalnawat reunites with Anupamaa cast

Anupamaa was a big trend in the Entertainment News after Paras Kalnawat's ouster. Talking about his recent posts, Paras shared a video in his Instagram stories, as he bid adieu to the cast members - Nidhi Shah, Muskan Bamne, Ashish Mehrotra and . Even some of the crew members had come to see him off and bid him adieu. Nidhi aka Kinjal was a little sad while saying goodbye to Paras. She said she will miss him while giving him a flying kiss. Ashish and Muskan waved at him while Madalsa gave him a flying kiss as well. Paras took to his gram and shared a picture with Nidhi Shah. They were quite close on the sets of Anupamaa, it seems. Neither Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey nor were seen. Check out the video and Paras Kalnawat's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARAS BHUSHAN KALNAWAT (@paras_kalnawat)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IamGujarat (@iamgujarat)

Why was Paras Kalnawat ousted from Anupamaa?

Paras Kalnawat's sudden ouster was sa huge shock for netizens. It was because Paras wanted to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, the makers found it to be a breach of contract, leading to his termination of the contract. Paras revealed that he wasn't even informed about his ouster. He shared that minutes after he got his termination email, the reports of his ouster were in the media reports. He felt that it was all a PR stint. Paras also made some shocking revelations about the cast members. He felt bad that nobody apart from the ones seen in the video above and Alpana Buch and Sudhanshu Pandey, contacted him from the team.