The television show Anupamaa makes it to the headlines almost every day. The story, the drama, the cast - everything about the show makes it to the news. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey play the leading roles. Paras Kalnawat was also a part of Anupamaa. He used to essay the role of Samar. But he quit last year and spoke about the unpleasant times on sets. He made a statement saying that many want to leave Anupamaa but are sticking back due to responsibilities. But Nidhi Shah and Ashish Mehrotra rubbished these claims. Now, it appears that Paras Kalnawat is highly disappointed with his ex-co stars. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj and Anu find their way back to each other, Anu save her husband from Maya's Mayajaal

Paras Kalnawat hits back at Nidhi Shah and Ashish Mehrotra

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke at length about how he feels backstabbed by his two co-stars. He said that he sent them proofs backing his claims and now their answers to the same question would be different. He sent them screenshots of messages he has from people stating that they are not happy and want to leave the show. He called the set a 'chaotic environment'. He asserted that now his ex-costars know that his complaints are genuine as he furnished proofs. Paras Kalnawat further also claimed that there would be fights on Anupamaa sets every day. He said, "It was an ugly rat race and ego clash where no actor could see others doing better than them. Instead of supporting each other, they were pulling the other person down. You won’t even see a 16-year-old fighting over topics they used to fight about." Also Read - Anupamaa: Rushad Rana aka Anirudh Gandhi talks about his return; reacts to claims that he came back because wife is associated with the show

Nidhi Shah and Ashish Mehrotra apologise

Talking about Nidhi and Ashish, he said that both the actors have apologised to him. He said that Nidhi said that she would make up for it while Ashish said that he was talking in favour of the show. He added, "But, talking about me in public and apologising in private is not the solution." Paras also mentioned that the situation is still the same on Anupamaa sets. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and more: Which TOP TV shows' twists kept you hooked? Vote Now

Trending Now

Nidhi Shah plays the role of Kinjal in Anupamaa while Ashish Mehrotra plays the role of Toshu. Currently, Anupamaa is at the top of the game with its TRPs skyrocketing. It is currently a number one show with fans loving aka Anu and aka Anuj Kapadia's chemistry.